Centre County man sentenced after attempt to burn down courthouse, sheriff’s office

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was sentenced today on multiple counts of arson after throwing explosives at the county courthouse and sheriff’s office just over a year ago.

49-year-old Dennis Hassinger from Bellefonte will serve between 10 and 20 years in jail.

Hassinger was caught on camera in November 2018 throwing Molotov cocktails at both buildings.

You can watch his original arrest report from November 5, 2018, above.

Hassinger is now also facing charges of setting a county sheriff’s van back on fire in 2017, something that police report he told his cellmate in jail. He awaits trial for that charge now as well.