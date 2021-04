ROCKVIEW, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a man was contacted about purchasing a Siberian Husky after making an inquiry on a web page, but he never received the dog.

The man was instructed to purchase VISA gift cards worth $2,400 and send photographs of the PIN for the husky, according to a PSP at Rockview press release. The seller never shipped the dog.

He realized it was a scam and contacted police.