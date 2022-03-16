CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man has pleaded guilty in relation to a fatal hit and run from 2020.

Christopher Hort, 54, pleaded guilty to a felony of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury. Hort was charged after 23-year-old John David King was killed in a hit and run along State Route 45 in April of 2020. The charges were filed in September of that year, according to court documents.

Police said King was on a non-motorized scooter when the accident happened and that he was wearing a reflective safety vest at the time. His cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Centre County Deputy Coroner.

Hort’s sentencing is scheduled for July 5. His sentencing could range from 363 days to four years.