Centre County man found operating meth lab

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was found to have a meth lab, while he was already on parole after previously pleading guilty for making meth.

32-year-old Patrick Woodring, Jr. from Pleasant Gap was out on parole on July 11, 2018, after previously pleading guilty for having a meth lab at a different home, when Bellefonte police discovered he was manufacturing meth out of an apartment in the Crider Exchange building on 113 North Allegheny Street.

Police reported that they received an anonymous tip on July 11, 2018, saying that Woodring was in the apartment making meth with 35-year-old Kristen Hockenberry, who was on probation for retail theft.

“Mr. Woodring pleaded guilty to operating a meth lab and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. He will receive 3 to 6 years in state prison with 8 years of probation,” Centre County DA Bernie Cantorna said.

The original report from the police complaint can be read below:

Centre County probation and Bellefonte police officers went to the apartment on July 11 and when no one answered a probation officer called Hockenberry, who said she was at work although she could be heard talking inside the apartment.

When Hockenberry allowed officers inside, they allegedly found a bathroom ceiling tile was pushed up and concealed above it was what was later confirmed by the state police clandestine lab to be methamphetamine and materials used for the “one-pot” method of manufacturing meth, according to the complaint. Police allegedly seized 1,313 grams of solids and liquids containing methamphetamine along with the manufacturing materials.

After the materials were discovered state police responded to the scene for processing and safety. A code officer told police that the 120-year-old Crider Building, which houses five businesses and 22 occupied apartments, is made of combustible material and has no sprinkler system. A fire, he said, would likely destroy the building and put nearby buildings in danger.

Woodring allegedly told police he didn’t know anything about the materials or how to make meth, even though he was on parole for operating a meth lab.

Police found that state parole had an active warrant for Woodring. He was taken into custody on July 11 and has since been held at SCI-Rockview. Hockenberry is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Police said Hockenberry admitted to using meth but denied knowing how to make it. A urine test confirmed methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system, according to the complaint. She later allegedly told police in an interview that she bought items for Woodring to manufacture meth.