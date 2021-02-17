Centre County man holds kids, threatens to kill police with gun

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper from Rockview was called to a home in Philipsburg after it’s reported that a man pointed a gun at sheriff deputies attempting to serve a PFA and custody order.

On Feb. 8, Erick McClure, 51, became aggravated when the deputies arrived at the Sleepy Hollow Road residence, and he attempted to flee. One deputy then fired a taser and hit McClure with one probe.

According to the deputy, McClure grabbed a firearm and aimed at the deputies and said, “I am going to ******* kill you.” The deputies retreated from the house.

McClure exited the house with his two children and yelled at police to shoot him several times. He walked from his house to the middle of the street with the two children beside him, and police were able to take him into custody without incident.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats. He is being held at Centre County Prison after being unable to post the $25,000 cash bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.