Centre County man faces child abuse charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man from Bellefonte was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on a child 13 years or younger as well as a felony count of endangering the welfare of children.

According to an affidavit from the police, Clayton Lee Dobson, 27, has been charged after the investigating officer was requested to contact a medical center that the baby was at on June 20.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a doctor and found that the baby had multiple broken ribs, fractured tibia, a fractured clavicle, a brain bleed, brain damage and uncontrollable seizures.

The officer spoke with Dobson at the hospital who was trying to provide reasons why the baby may have sustained the injuries. Dobson also told the officer that the baby has had 5 doctor’s appointments since being born.

The officer was able to obtain medical records from the medical center that listed the baby’s injuries:

Subdural hematoma

Post-traumatic seizures

Hyponatremia

Fracture on mulitple ribs on both sides

Closed fracture of distal end of the right tibia with delayed healing

Closed fracture of proximal end of the left tibia with routne healing

Closed fracture of distal end of left tibia

Closed dispalced fracture of the acromial end of the right clavicle

Closed non-dispalced oblique fracture pf the shaft pf the right radius

Closed non-displaced fracture of the distal phalanx of the right finger

Injury to the ligament pf cervical spine

According to the police report, Dobson was then brought in for a polygraph exam to explain how the baby got the injuries. Dobson explained that the broken ribs were probably from him trying to help the baby breathe when the child was having problems.

For the injuries to the baby’s legs, Dobson explained they could have been injured when he was changing the baby or from the baby falling. Dobson continued by explaining that he did not know if he was holding the baby the wrong way.

Dobson was asked about the brain bleed and he explained that it might have come from shaking when the baby was not breathing. Dobson was also asked if what he would do to the baby if the baby was frustrated. Dobson said he would try to feed, comfort or shake the baby and that he never meant to hurt the baby.

The officer also contacted a child abuse pediatrician at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital that was seen by the baby on June 19. The pediatrician categorized the baby’s injuries as child abuse.

Dobson is currently being housed at the Centre County Correctional facility with a monetary bail of $75,000.