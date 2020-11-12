Centre County man faces charges after allegedly branding child

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Rockview have charged a Centre County man after CYS alerted them that a child was branded with what appeared to be the number 8 on his arm.

Centre County CYS reportedly took photos of the “8” in September that the child later admitted was a circular metal object that was placed on his arm to look like an 8.

When questioned, 26-year-old Edward A. Walters insisted that the child had fallen against a fence and continued to pick at the scab, causing it to look like the number 8. The child also claimed he fell against a fence numerous times.

On October 1, 2020, the child was taken from the home after making ongoing comments at school about fears that Walters would beat him. At this time, PSP got involved to help take the child and place him in a foster home. Troopers report when initially asked about the branding, Walters became combative and angry.

The child eventually told an interviewer from the children’s advocacy center about Walters using a “grey colored metal thing” to place two circles on his arm and that it felt like a burn. He then reportedly told the child “please don’t tell anybody.”

Walters is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and other related charges.