Centre County man faces burglary charges, broke into multiple vehicles overnight

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man faces numerous burglary-related charges after police say he broke into multiple cars overnight in Centre County and used a stolen credit card.

Cody Baranak, 29, of Port Matilda, faces two felony counts of burglary and criminal trespassing. He also faces multiple misdemeanor counts of identity theft, theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Police arrived at the 900 block of Walnut Spring Lane for a theft report and spoke to two residents at 2:32 p.m on Aug. 15. They told police that sometime overnight someone broke into their garage and went through the cars inside, and stole a wallet with credit cards. One of the cards was used at Lykens Market for gas earlier in the day, according to the complaint.

Later around 5:26 p.m. police responded to a similar theft report at the 400 block of Horman Avenue where two more cars were broken into. Surveillance video of the residential area showed police that a pickup truck parked in the area and then shortly after the suspect was seen trying to break into the cars.

When police went to Lykens Market on Aug. 18 they obtained a copy of the receipt of the transaction that the card was linked to along with security footage of the pump. Police saw the same pickup truck and a male pumping gas who they identified to be Baranak, according to the complaint.

Police reviewed other security footage of an accident that Baranak was involved in earlier in August and identified the truck. Police also reviewed bodycam footage from July where police found Baranak sleeping in his truck along the road. After reviewing both footage, police linked Baranak to the person that used the stolen credit card to get gas.

Baranka is currently confined in Centre County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 27. He has a monetary bail value set at $25,000.