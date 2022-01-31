Centre County man crashes car while stalking woman, police say

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Port Matilda is behind bars after police reported he crashed his car near Ace Hardware while stalking a woman he claimed to love yet never met.

Timothy Leroy Shilling, 32, crashed his car around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Ace Hardware and Fisher’s Auto Parts in Huntingdon County, according to court documents. A caller told state police that Shilling was walking along SR 22 William Penn Highway toward a known woman’s house he believed was the victim of a stalking incident.

Police said when they arrived, they found open containers of alcohol in Shilling’s vehicle. While they were investigating the area, they received another report. A woman called and said Shilling was near her house and that he has been stalking her.

With the assistance of the Huntingdon Borough Police Department, officers found and arrested Shilling, who they said smelled heavily of alcohol and was being verbally aggressive.

The woman told police that she met Shilling through a friend, though they had only ever spoken on the phone and through texting. She said she never gave him the address, and police noted she showed screenshots of Shilling harassing her.

Earlier on Sunday, the woman added that her friends told her they saw Shilling near her house. The woman told police she was afraid he would harm her and that she did not feel safe alone.

Investigators spoke with a relative of Shilling, and they said they were concerned because Shilling claimed he loved the woman even though he had never met her.

Shilling is facing stalking, DUI, resisting arrest, loitering, harassment and public drunkenness charges. He’s confined to Huntingdon County Prison with bail set at $50,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 9.