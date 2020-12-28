Centre County man charged with sexual assault of 5-year-old girl

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is facing charges after allegedly sexually abusing a 5-year-old in early 2020.

According to the complaint, 22-year-old James McClelland was charged on Dec. 24, 2020. McClelland reportedly had the girl alone in her sister’s bedroom at the home in Boggs Township, Clearfield County between February 1 to March 1, 2020.

On May 14, 2020, Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center interviewed the child who said he used his “dirty hands” to touch her in various places. When told that she didn’t like it, McClelland reportedly told the child “I don’t care.”

McClelland is facing charges of involuntary deviate secual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and other related charges.

