CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is facing charges for a deadly crash that happened in Clearfield County back in October 2021.

Steven A. Hunt, 27, was reportedly driving along Philipsburg Bigler Highway near Clearfield Street in Bradford Township Oct. 14. A truck had slowed to cross railroad tracks causing another car to slow down. Hunt hit his breaks and swerved into the left lane. This caused him to cross the lines into oncoming traffic.

Both the driver and the passenger of the second car received serious injuries from the accident and had to be pulled from the wreckage. They were flown to UPMC Hospital in Altoona. The passenger, later identified as Cheryl Mravetz, of Ohio, was pronounced dead from multi-system trauma on Dec. 13.

Through the investigation, it was found that Hunt was driving with an expired license, an expired inspection, and his insurance was canceled more than a month before.

Hunt faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges including homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault with a vehicle. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.