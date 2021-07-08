Centre County man charged for DUI crash that left three injured

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is charged in a March crash where state police say he was on drugs when he crashed and injured three people.

Darin Verbeck, 50, of State College, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI as well as a misdemeanor count of DUI stemming from a three-vehicle crash at W. College Avenue and Science Park Drive in Ferguson Township. The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. March 22.

The driver of one of the other vehicles was left with a broken back while a passenger suffered a concussion and eye injury. A driver of the third vehicle still can’t work because of a neck and shoulder injury, Ferguson Township police noted in the charges.

Verbeck, who was flown to UPMC Altoona after the crash for treatment of his injuries, told police he had taken his prescribed methadone earlier that morning. He could recall why he was driving in that area and said he thought he fell asleep.

Witnesses told police Verbeck was swerving in and out of his lane and driving at fluctuating speeds before the crash, one he allegedly told police was his fault. Police indicated lab results showed a combination of drugs in Verbeck’s system.

Verbeck was released on an unsecured $5,000 bond after his arraignment Thursday, and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 14.