Centre County man charged after pushing woman into a fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man ins being charged with assault after police say he pushed a woman into a fire.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at a family owned campground in Snow Shoe Township.

Sunday night, police pulled over 24-year-old Tyler Baney who was driving a woman and a man.

The officer says that the woman’s arms and fingertips were burned and the man had lacerations on his arm and ear.

The woman said that Baney shoved her into a fire. The man said he tried to defend her but Baney attacked him.

Baney is charged with aggravated assualt, reckless endangerment, and harassment.

He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Baney is also facing charges connected to his 2-month-old son’s death.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10, 2020.