RUSH TWP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Late at night on March 31, Cory Wolford, 49-year-old of Philipsburg was arrested for aggravated assault against a known female victim.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police release, Wolford threatened to shoot the victim and advanced towards her with a knife while threatening to stab and cut her.

Wolford then barricaded himself in a back bedroom where he had to be removed from a window and taken into custody.