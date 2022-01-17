Police: Centre County man assaults, threatens to kill woman

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Howard man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and firing six shots in the backyard when she attempted to call 911.

On Sunday, 34-year-old Travis Harpster was arrested following an assault along Little Marsh Creek Road in Curtin Township, according to state police in Rockview.

Troopers were initially dispatched to the home for a 911 hang-up call, and once they arrived, Harpster told them that everything was OK and that one of his kids accidentally called 911. However, during the investigation, police noted an assault took place.

It’s reported Harpster waved a pistol and made threats to kill a woman. When she tried to call 911, he fired six shots into the backyard and disabled the home phone. He then proceeded to hit and shove the woman.

As soon as the troopers arrived, Harpster told her to take a shower so that police wouldn’t see her injuries, police noted.

Troopers reportedly found spent shell casing and the firearm used during the altercation. They also found out that Harpster was a felon and was not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

Court records show Harpster has several prior criminal cases that involved charges such as assault and DUI.

He was arraigned Sunday morning on possession of a firearm prohibited, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment charges.

Harpster is being held in Centre County Prison after failing to post his $50,000 cash bail, and his preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 26.