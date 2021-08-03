Centre County man accused of exposing himself to children

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was denied bail after police said he exposed himself to several children in a park.

David Ray Snyder, 57, of Woodward, is accused of exposing himself to several girls who were around seven years old. The incident happened July 7 at Spring Creek Park in College Township, according to the State College Police Department.

Snyder has been charged with unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and open lewdness. He is out on bail on similar charges for allegedly videotaping a woman and her two daughters in the restroom of Bald Eagle State Park in the summer of 2020.

Snyder has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 11.