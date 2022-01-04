Centre County man accused of assaulting woman, sexually abusing a dog

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her along with sexually abusing his pet dog.

State Police were called to Mt. Nittany Medical Center for a report of a domestic assault in early December. While speaking to the victim, it was determined that 23-year-old Joshua Vonada, of Spring Mills, had assaulted her, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

Through the investigation, state police report that Vonada allegedly had also been sexually assaulting the pet dog he has. He’s now facing simple assault, terroristic threats, and sexually abusing an animal misdemeanor charges.

Vonada was taken into custody at Mt. Nittany without incident. He was arraigned on Jan. 2 and released on 5% of $25,000 ($1,250). A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.