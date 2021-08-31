Centre County lights up in purple for overdose awareness, honor of lives lost

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Around the world, communities recognize August 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day and the month of September as National Recovery Month.

In Centre County, you’ll find purple ribbons hanging to bring awareness to substance disorders and honor the community members lost to an overdose. The courthouse will be lit with purple lights throughout September.

On August 31 at 6:30 p.m., the Centre County Heroin and Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) Initiative will host a Remembrance Ceremony on the steps of the courthouse, located at 102 South Allegheny Street in Bellefonte. Family and friends are welcome to attend the Remembrance and share memories of loved ones lost to an overdose.

“The remembrance is just a recognition that the families are not alone, and that the stigma, particularly the stigma behind overdose is waning,” said Centre County Commissioner Steve Dershem.

Centre County Commissioners say it’s important to raise awareness on substance disorders as communities continue to face isolation due to the pandemic.

“It’s important for us to reach out and let, not only the families that have suffered through this tragedy, but also the folks that are out there who are in crisis now, realize that there are resources out there,” said Dershem.

If you or a family member are struggling with substance use, you’re encouraged to reach out to the Centre County Drug and Alcohol Office at 814-355-6786.