Centre County launches survey with goal of better broadband for all

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new initiative is launching in Centre County to improve the quality of broadband for all residents.

The Broadband Internet Speed Survey looks to pinpoint how each community is being served with the goal of strengthening internet speed for all.

“This is really a one time opportunity for residents to really play a direct role in planning,” said Elizabeth Lose, assistant director for Centre County Planning & Community Development. “By responding to the survey, they are actually helping their community.”

Lose said the survey takes less than five minutes to complete and includes a test to capture your internet speed. It is available online, or you can request a paper copy.

Further feedback may be made to the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office

by email at broadband@centrecountypa.gov or through written correspondence to 420 Holmes

Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823 Attn: Planning.

Commissioner Mark Higgings said the Centre County first rolled out rural broadband about two years ago in Penns Valley which impacted about 800 families.

“That Centre County model has now been replicated statewide,” said Higgins.

The county says getting as many responses to the survey as possible is critical, especially with the amount of funding available.

“This is a historic opportunity because we have the ability to utilize well over hopefully $100 million at the state level, we have our American Rescue Plan money we can use to leverage additional funding,” said Higgins.

The survey will be open through March 25, 2022.