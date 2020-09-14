Centre County in “substantial” level for community spread of COVID-19, others low-moderate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today released a weekly status update detailing the state’s mitigation efforts based on the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Community Transmission

As of Friday’s data, Centre, Columbia, Indiana, and Juniata counties were in the substantial level with known sources of outbreaks contributing to community transmission. The departments of Education and Health will speak with school district representatives in each county to discuss the implications of this level of transmission.

For the week ending September 10, 20 counties were in the low level of transmission, 43 counties in the moderate level, with four with substantial transmission.

In our 10-county central Pennsylvania viewing region, Cameron, Elk, Jefferson, and Somerset are at the low level.

Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, and Huntingdon counties are at the moderate level.

Centre County is at the substantial level.

You can see the breakdown of all three levels across all 67 Pennsylvania counties below:

Low – Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Clarion, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Perry, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Wyoming

Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Chester, Clearfield, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, York

Substantial – Centre, Columbia, Indiana, Juniata

In a release, the Governor’s Office states that they continue to prioritize the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians through the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvanians should continue to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of what county they live in. This includes wearing a mask or face covering anytime they are in public. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic.