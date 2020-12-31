Centre County ice rink forced to close after just one day open due to vandalism

HALFMOON TWP., CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A day after it opened for the season, officials are forced to close a Centre County ice rink because of vandalism.

The ice rink in Halfmoon Township’s Municipal Lane Park will remain closed until further notice as officials attempt to assess damage to the rink’s liner caused by someone breaking up chunks of ice in several spots on the rink, one that is set up each year on the tennis court, according to Township Manager Denise Gembusia.

Township workers opened the gate to the rink Tuesday afternoon and discovered the damage Wednesday morning and anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the township or state police at Rockview.

The township manager said the extent of the damage won’t be known until the rink can thaw out and be drained but the vandalism damaged the liner to the point it is leaking and can’t be used. The liner is only a year old and costs $1,500 and Gembusia said not having the outdoor rink available to people comes at a terrible time since indoor rinks are closed due to the pandemic.