Neighbor pulls two out of house fire caused by a truck crash

POTTER TWP., CENTRE CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to the scene of a vehicle crash that turned into a house fire in Centre County overnight into Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived just after midnight to the 100 block of Old Fort Road in Potter Township where a truck had crashed into a vacant home and causing a fire to start.

A neighbor had heard the crash and was able to pull two women from the cab of the truck. The two women were then flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

Officials are currently unsure of what caused the crash as State Police are still investigating.

Several crews spent most of the early morning hours cleaning up the road and clearing things, but it is still an active scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as any information becomes available.