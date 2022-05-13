CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County home was ravaged by a fire late Wednesday night, despite the best efforts of firefighters.

Crews were called to the home on Mountain Road in Harris Township just before midnight on Wednesday, April 11, when a fire on the porch was first reported.

Photo: Boalsburg Fire Company

State College Police and Chief Alters from Boalsburg Fire Company arrived to find a well-involved house fire. Crews jumped into action and began to battle the blaze as another tanker arrived to set up a drop tank at the end of the driveway for the first engine to draw from.

Crews were also staged at the Shingletown reservoir and at a fill-site at Hess Ball Field.

Boalsburg Fire Company said people were home at the time, but they all made it out safe.

They even took to their Facebook page to thank an anonymous person that heard them call for drinking water over the scanner and took a case of bottled water to be sent out for the crews.