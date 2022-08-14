CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s that time again, the Centre County Grange Fair kicks off Friday running through Aug. 27.

Admission is $8 daily and $25 for the week. Children 11 and under are free. Parking will be $7 daily and $25 for the week except on Aug. 24, where parking will be free for customer appreciation day.

More than 1,000 tents and 1,500 RV’s will be moved in to the fairgrounds as they get set to prepare for the first day on August 19. Fair General Manager Darlene Confer said that the fair prides itself on its tradition, but that there are always fun new things to check out.

“We also have a lot of livestock, exhibits, rides, so we encompass a lot of different areas,” Confer said. “There’s really something for everybody once you get here. There’s entertainment all day long and we end the day with our grand stand entertainment.”

For those interested in camping out, it will be $40 per night (check and cash only). The spaces are primitive and have no water or electric hookups.

Generators are allowed throughout the day until midnight. The overflow RV camping area will open on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Below is a full breakdown of events:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

EVENTTIMELOCATION
Health Walk 9 a.m.Grandstand
Celebrity Chef from Farm to Table: Featuring Heather McClaskey10 a.m.Southside Stage
Kids Karaoke & Dance with Stress Busters11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Rec Building
Tyler Calkins (Folk Rock) 12 & 1:30 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Tram Services Available 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
David Zentner and the Nashville Music Co. (Country) 3 & 5 p.m.Southside Stage
5-Day Bible Club3:30 p.m.Rec Building
Chicken Dance 4 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Frank Wicher (Country) 4 & 5:30 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Farm Animal Meet & Greet4:30 – 5:30 p.m.Livestock Barns
Registration due for Tent Decorating Contests5 p.m.Headquarters
Registration due for RV Decorating Contests5 p.m.RV Office
Truck Pull (Gas & Diesel Trucks) 6 p.m.Competition Track
Animal Dressing Contest6 p.m.Judge Arena
Family Line Dancing6 – 7 p.m.Rec Building
Grange Fair 5k Packet Pick-up and Registration6 – 8 p.m.Gate 2
Opening Ceremonies7 p.m.Southside Stage
Diamond Rio8 p.m.Grandstand

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

EVENTTIMELOCATION
Grange Fair 5k Registration at 6:30 a.m.
Race at 7:30 a.m.		Grandstand
AQHA/APHA/Open Horse Show8 a.m. – 4 p.m.Equine Center
Junior Dairy Show8:30 a.m.Judging Arena
Celebritiy Chef Farm to Table: Featuring Shane Omdorf10 a.m. Southside Stage
Farm Tractor Pull10 a.m.Competition Track
Free-Sight Screenings by Centre County Lions Foresight10 a.m. – 4 p.m.Wellness Court
4-H Robotics and Legos11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rec Building
Tram Services Available11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Nittany Highlands Piper & DrummersAfternoonStrolling the Tent Areas
Impaired & Distracted Driving Simulation12 – 4 p.m.Gate 2 Building
BEMA (Contemporary Christian Music)12:30 & 2 p.m.Southside Stage
Sheep to Shawl Demo2 -3:30 p.m.Rec Building
Dairy Goat Show2:30 p.m.Judging Arena
Chicken Dance4 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Trainwreck Survivors (Classic Rock)4 & 5:30 p.m.Southside Stage
Farm Animal Meet & Greet4:30 – 5:30 p.m.Livestock Barns
Ramblin’ Riders Drill Team Performance 5 p.m.Equine Center
Tractor Pull (Hot Stock Tractors, Interstate Mini Rods & Classic Antique Tractors) Competition6 p.m.Competition Track
Meet the Animal: Swine6 p.m.Between Swine Barns
Miniature Horse Jumping Demonstration6 – 6:30 p.m.Equine Center
Dairy Beef Show7 p.m.Judge Arena
Jacob Tolliver8 p.m.Grandstand

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

EVENTTIMELOCATION
Cowboys for Christ Worship Service8 a.m.Equine Center
AQHA/APHA/Open Horse Show8 a.m. – 3 p.m.Equine Center
Church Services with Penn Valley Mens Chorus9:30 a.m.Southside Stage
Sunday School Featuring Children’s Puppet Show9:45 a.m. Rec Building
Garden Tractor Pull10 a.m.Competition Track
Junior Breeding Beef Show 10 a.m.Judging Arena
Junior Market Beef Show 11 a.m.Judging Arena
Cornhole Tournament11 a.m.Southside Stage
Tram Services Available11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Jeremy Goodling (Music Minstry) 12 & 1:30 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Smokey the Bear 1 p.m.Playground
Tie-Dye (Youth only) 1 – 2 p.m.Rec Building
Flipside (Rock n Roll, Classics)3 & 4:30 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Remington Ryde (Bluegrass & Country) 3 p.m.Grandstand
Chicken Dance4 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Junior Sheep Show 4 p.m.Judging Arena
Farm Animal Meet & Greet4:30 – 5:30 p.m.Livestock Barns
Meet the Animal: Dairy5 p.m.Milk House Area
Quilits of Valor5:30 p.m. Grandstand
Church Services7 p.m.Southside Stage
Barnyard Olympics 7:30 p.m.Judging Arena
Remington Ryde8 p.m.Grandstand

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

EVENTTIMELOCATION
Junior Market Swine Show8 a.m.Judging Arena
Walk with the Y9 a.m.Headquaters
Horseshoe Pitching Contest (Qualifying Rounds)9 a.m.Horseshoe Pitching Courts
Centre County Residents’ Walk/Trot Game Show9 a.m. – 3 p.m.Equine Center
Kids Relay Races9:30 a.m.Grandstand
Celebrity Chef Featuring Thomas Novosel10 a.m.Southside Stage
Make-A-Wish: Temporary Tattoos10 a.m. – 2 p.m.Playground
Kid’s Day Activities 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Rec Building
Child Seat Saftey Check10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Security Building (pull up car)
Adam Calvert (Country) 11 a.m., 12:30 & 2:30 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Tram Service Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners (Bluegrass) 12 & 1:30 p.m.Southside Stage
Junior Market Goat Show2 p.m.Judging Arena
Ramblin’ Riders Drill Team Performance3 p.m.Equine Center
Pollinators 101 with Penn State Master Gardeners3 p.m.Southside Stage
Chicken Dance4 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Meet the Animal: Beef4 p.m.Beef Wash Area
Ted & Molly (Acoustic, Alternative, Pop Rock) 4 & 5:30 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Farm Animal Meet & Greet4:30 – 5:30 p.m.Livestock Barns
Centre County Residents’ Rodeo Gaming Show 6 – 10 p.m.Equine Center
Interstate Tractor Pull (Smoker/Modified Tractors, 4×4 Gas Pick-ups & Light Limiteds) 7 p.m.Competition Track
Swine Showmanship7 p.m.Judging Arena
Mark Wills 8 p.m.Grandstand

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

EVENTTIMELOCATION
Centre County Residents’ Open Show8 a.m. – 6 p.m.Equine Center
Open Dairy Show8:30 a.m.Judging Arena
Youth Talent Show9 a.m.Southside Stage
Horseshoe Pitching Contest (Finals) 9 a.m.Horseshoe Pitching Courts
Walk with the Y 9 a.m.Headquarters
Pedal Tractor Pull10 a.m.Competition Track
Magician Earl Houser11 a.m. – 12 p.m.Rec Building
Tram Services Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Rapid Run (Acoustic Classic Rock)11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Magician Earl Houser 1 – 2 p.m.Rec Building
Meet the Animal: Sheep 2 p.m.Sheep Wash Area
Junior Livestock Judging Contest3 p.m.Judging Arena
Brandi Naugle (Country & Gospel)3 & 4:30 p.m.Jubilee Grove
5-Day Bible Club3:30 p.m.Rec Building
Chicken Dance4 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Homegrown (Country & Classic Rock) 4 & 5:30 p.m.Southside Stage
Farm Animal Meet & Greet4:30 – 5:30 p.m.Livestock Barns
Crafts6 – 7 p.m.Rec Buildings
Side-by-side Drag Racing 7 p.m.Competition Track
Supreme Championship Showmanship Competition7 p.m.Judging Arena
I am They8 p.m.Grandstand

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

EVENTTIMELOCATION
Open Sheep Show9 a.m.Judging Arena
Walking With the Y9 a.m.Headquarters
Little King & Queen Contest10 a.m.Southside Stage
Cookie Decorating 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.Rec Building
Tram Service Available11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Grace Fala (Blues, Harmonica, Folk Guitar) 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Open Beef Show12 p.m.Judging Arena
Celebrity Chef: Featuring Tory Glossner1 p.m.Southside Stage
Beekeeping for Beginners3 p.m.Southside Stage
Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass3 & 4:30 p.m.Jubilee Grove
5-Day Bible Club3:30 p.m.Rec Building
Chicken Dance4 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Meet the Animal: Goat4 p.m.Judging Arena
Farm Animal Meet & Greet4:30 – 5:30 p.m.Livestock Barns
Bella Donna (Country & Classic Rock)5 & 6:30 p.m.Southside Stage
Crafts6 – 7 p.m.Rec Building
Bruce in the USA8 p.m.Grandstand

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

EVENTTIMELOCATION
Draft Horse Halter Classes9 a.m.Equine Center
Walk with the Y9 a.m.Headquarters
Scooter Pull9 a.m.Southside Stage
Senior Games10 a.m.Southside Stage
Building with Legos11 a.m. – 12 p.m.Rec Building
Tram Service Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Grange Fair Parade1 p.m.Grandstand
Senior Health Fair2:30 – 5:30 p.m.Southside Stage
5-Day Bible Club3:30 p.m.Rec Building
Chicken Dance4 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Hops & Vines (Acoustic Electric Rock) 4 & 5:30 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Farm Animal Meet & Greet4:30 – 5:30 p.m.Livestock Barns
Draft Horse Four-Horse Hitch, Classic, Cart & More5 p.m.Equine Center
Light Farm Tractor Pull6 p.m.Competition Track
Family Square Dance6 – 8 p.m.Rec Building
Hands-on Art using Recycled Materials 6:30 p.m.Southside Stage
Tracy Byrd8 p.m.Grandstand

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

EVENTTIMELOCATION
Walk with the Y 9 a.m.Headquarters
Draft Horse Ladies Cart and Team Classes9 a.m.Equine Center
Celebrity Chef: Featuring Johnny Millett10 a.m.Southside Stage
Junior Livestock Sale10:30 a.m.Judging Arena
Healthy Aging Bingo11 a.m. – 12 p.m.Gate 2 Building
Ask a Scientist11 a.m. – 3 p.m.Rec Building
Tram Service Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Joe Quick (Country)12 & 1:30 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Callanish (Celtic Music)12 & 1:30 p.m. Southside Stage
Health Walk Celebration1 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Heather Olsen (Patsy Cline tribute Artist & Country)3 & 5 p.m.Jubilee Grove
5-Day Bible Club3:30 p.m.Rec Building
Chicken Dance4 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Hootenanny (’50-’60s, Country & Classic Rock) 4 & 5:30 p.m.Southside Stage
North American Classic-Six Horse Hitch, Draft Riding, Unicorn, Team, Men’s Carts5 p.m.Equine Center
Picture Bingo6 – 7 p.m.Rec Building
Two Day Spectacular Lucas Oil East Coast National Pulling Event (Super Stock/Pro Stock Tractors, 2-WD Modified Trucks, Mods, LPT) 7 p.m.Competition Track
Jake Worthington8 p.m.Grandstand

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

EVENTTIMELOCATION
Draft Horse Youth Decorating, Showmanship and Carts9 a.m.Equine Center
Celebrity Chef: Featuring Zach Lorber10 a.m.Southside Stage
Healthy Aging Bingo11 a.m. – 12 p.m.Gate 2 Building
Scavenger Hunt11 a.m. – 1 p.m.Rec Building
Tram Services Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Meet the Animal: Rabbits12 p.m.Rabbit Barn
Impaired & Distracted Driving Simulation 12 – 4 p.m.Gate 2 Building
Kristi Jean and her Neer-Do-Wells (Western Swing to Rock n’ Roll)12:30 & 2 p.m.Southside Stage
Glamping Tent Auction3 p.m.Jubilee Grove
Chicken Dance4 p.m.Jubilee Grove
James Cole Memorial North American Classic Six-Horse Hitch, Youth Four-Horse Hitch and Team, Unicorn and Team5 p.m.Equine Center
Two-Day Spectacular Lucas Oil East Coast National Pulling Event (Super Stock/Pro Stock Tractors, Hot Farm Tractors, Mod 4×4 Gas Trucks, 2 -WD Modified Trucks, LPS)7 p.m.Competition Track
Rockland Road8 p.m.Grandstand
Exhibit Buildings Close8 p.m.