CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s that time again, the Centre County Grange Fair kicks off Friday running through Aug. 27.

Admission is $8 daily and $25 for the week. Children 11 and under are free. Parking will be $7 daily and $25 for the week except on Aug. 24, where parking will be free for customer appreciation day.

More than 1,000 tents and 1,500 RV’s will be moved in to the fairgrounds as they get set to prepare for the first day on August 19. Fair General Manager Darlene Confer said that the fair prides itself on its tradition, but that there are always fun new things to check out.

“We also have a lot of livestock, exhibits, rides, so we encompass a lot of different areas,” Confer said. “There’s really something for everybody once you get here. There’s entertainment all day long and we end the day with our grand stand entertainment.”

For those interested in camping out, it will be $40 per night (check and cash only). The spaces are primitive and have no water or electric hookups.

Generators are allowed throughout the day until midnight. The overflow RV camping area will open on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Below is a full breakdown of events:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

EVENT TIME LOCATION Health Walk 9 a.m. Grandstand Celebrity Chef from Farm to Table: Featuring Heather McClaskey 10 a.m. Southside Stage Kids Karaoke & Dance with Stress Busters 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rec Building Tyler Calkins (Folk Rock) 12 & 1:30 p.m. Jubilee Grove Tram Services Available 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. David Zentner and the Nashville Music Co. (Country) 3 & 5 p.m. Southside Stage 5-Day Bible Club 3:30 p.m. Rec Building Chicken Dance 4 p.m. Jubilee Grove Frank Wicher (Country) 4 & 5:30 p.m. Jubilee Grove Farm Animal Meet & Greet 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Livestock Barns Registration due for Tent Decorating Contests 5 p.m. Headquarters Registration due for RV Decorating Contests 5 p.m. RV Office Truck Pull (Gas & Diesel Trucks) 6 p.m. Competition Track Animal Dressing Contest 6 p.m. Judge Arena Family Line Dancing 6 – 7 p.m. Rec Building Grange Fair 5k Packet Pick-up and Registration 6 – 8 p.m. Gate 2 Opening Ceremonies 7 p.m. Southside Stage Diamond Rio 8 p.m. Grandstand

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

EVENT TIME LOCATION Grange Fair 5k Registration at 6:30 a.m.

Race at 7:30 a.m. Grandstand AQHA/APHA/Open Horse Show 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Equine Center Junior Dairy Show 8:30 a.m. Judging Arena Celebritiy Chef Farm to Table: Featuring Shane Omdorf 10 a.m. Southside Stage Farm Tractor Pull 10 a.m. Competition Track Free-Sight Screenings by Centre County Lions Foresight 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wellness Court 4-H Robotics and Legos 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rec Building Tram Services Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Nittany Highlands Piper & Drummers Afternoon Strolling the Tent Areas Impaired & Distracted Driving Simulation 12 – 4 p.m. Gate 2 Building BEMA (Contemporary Christian Music) 12:30 & 2 p.m. Southside Stage Sheep to Shawl Demo 2 -3:30 p.m. Rec Building Dairy Goat Show 2:30 p.m. Judging Arena Chicken Dance 4 p.m. Jubilee Grove Trainwreck Survivors (Classic Rock) 4 & 5:30 p.m. Southside Stage Farm Animal Meet & Greet 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Livestock Barns Ramblin’ Riders Drill Team Performance 5 p.m. Equine Center Tractor Pull (Hot Stock Tractors, Interstate Mini Rods & Classic Antique Tractors) Competition 6 p.m. Competition Track Meet the Animal: Swine 6 p.m. Between Swine Barns Miniature Horse Jumping Demonstration 6 – 6:30 p.m. Equine Center Dairy Beef Show 7 p.m. Judge Arena Jacob Tolliver 8 p.m. Grandstand

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

EVENT TIME LOCATION Cowboys for Christ Worship Service 8 a.m. Equine Center AQHA/APHA/Open Horse Show 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Equine Center Church Services with Penn Valley Mens Chorus 9:30 a.m. Southside Stage Sunday School Featuring Children’s Puppet Show 9:45 a.m. Rec Building Garden Tractor Pull 10 a.m. Competition Track Junior Breeding Beef Show 10 a.m. Judging Arena Junior Market Beef Show 11 a.m. Judging Arena Cornhole Tournament 11 a.m. Southside Stage Tram Services Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Jeremy Goodling (Music Minstry) 12 & 1:30 p.m. Jubilee Grove Smokey the Bear 1 p.m. Playground Tie-Dye (Youth only) 1 – 2 p.m. Rec Building Flipside (Rock n Roll, Classics) 3 & 4:30 p.m. Jubilee Grove Remington Ryde (Bluegrass & Country) 3 p.m. Grandstand Chicken Dance 4 p.m. Jubilee Grove Junior Sheep Show 4 p.m. Judging Arena Farm Animal Meet & Greet 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Livestock Barns Meet the Animal: Dairy 5 p.m. Milk House Area Quilits of Valor 5:30 p.m. Grandstand Church Services 7 p.m. Southside Stage Barnyard Olympics 7:30 p.m. Judging Arena Remington Ryde 8 p.m. Grandstand

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

EVENT TIME LOCATION Junior Market Swine Show 8 a.m. Judging Arena Walk with the Y 9 a.m. Headquaters Horseshoe Pitching Contest (Qualifying Rounds) 9 a.m. Horseshoe Pitching Courts Centre County Residents’ Walk/Trot Game Show 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Equine Center Kids Relay Races 9:30 a.m. Grandstand Celebrity Chef Featuring Thomas Novosel 10 a.m. Southside Stage Make-A-Wish: Temporary Tattoos 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Playground Kid’s Day Activities 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rec Building Child Seat Saftey Check 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Security Building (pull up car) Adam Calvert (Country) 11 a.m., 12:30 & 2:30 p.m. Jubilee Grove Tram Service Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tussey Mountain Moonshiners (Bluegrass) 12 & 1:30 p.m. Southside Stage Junior Market Goat Show 2 p.m. Judging Arena Ramblin’ Riders Drill Team Performance 3 p.m. Equine Center Pollinators 101 with Penn State Master Gardeners 3 p.m. Southside Stage Chicken Dance 4 p.m. Jubilee Grove Meet the Animal: Beef 4 p.m. Beef Wash Area Ted & Molly (Acoustic, Alternative, Pop Rock) 4 & 5:30 p.m. Jubilee Grove Farm Animal Meet & Greet 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Livestock Barns Centre County Residents’ Rodeo Gaming Show 6 – 10 p.m. Equine Center Interstate Tractor Pull (Smoker/Modified Tractors, 4×4 Gas Pick-ups & Light Limiteds) 7 p.m. Competition Track Swine Showmanship 7 p.m. Judging Arena Mark Wills 8 p.m. Grandstand

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

EVENT TIME LOCATION Centre County Residents’ Open Show 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Equine Center Open Dairy Show 8:30 a.m. Judging Arena Youth Talent Show 9 a.m. Southside Stage Horseshoe Pitching Contest (Finals) 9 a.m. Horseshoe Pitching Courts Walk with the Y 9 a.m. Headquarters Pedal Tractor Pull 10 a.m. Competition Track Magician Earl Houser 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Rec Building Tram Services Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Rapid Run (Acoustic Classic Rock) 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. Jubilee Grove Magician Earl Houser 1 – 2 p.m. Rec Building Meet the Animal: Sheep 2 p.m. Sheep Wash Area Junior Livestock Judging Contest 3 p.m. Judging Arena Brandi Naugle (Country & Gospel) 3 & 4:30 p.m. Jubilee Grove 5-Day Bible Club 3:30 p.m. Rec Building Chicken Dance 4 p.m. Jubilee Grove Homegrown (Country & Classic Rock) 4 & 5:30 p.m. Southside Stage Farm Animal Meet & Greet 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Livestock Barns Crafts 6 – 7 p.m. Rec Buildings Side-by-side Drag Racing 7 p.m. Competition Track Supreme Championship Showmanship Competition 7 p.m. Judging Arena I am They 8 p.m. Grandstand

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

EVENT TIME LOCATION Open Sheep Show 9 a.m. Judging Arena Walking With the Y 9 a.m. Headquarters Little King & Queen Contest 10 a.m. Southside Stage Cookie Decorating 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Rec Building Tram Service Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Grace Fala (Blues, Harmonica, Folk Guitar) 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. Jubilee Grove Open Beef Show 12 p.m. Judging Arena Celebrity Chef: Featuring Tory Glossner 1 p.m. Southside Stage Beekeeping for Beginners 3 p.m. Southside Stage Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass 3 & 4:30 p.m. Jubilee Grove 5-Day Bible Club 3:30 p.m. Rec Building Chicken Dance 4 p.m. Jubilee Grove Meet the Animal: Goat 4 p.m. Judging Arena Farm Animal Meet & Greet 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Livestock Barns Bella Donna (Country & Classic Rock) 5 & 6:30 p.m. Southside Stage Crafts 6 – 7 p.m. Rec Building Bruce in the USA 8 p.m. Grandstand

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

EVENT TIME LOCATION Draft Horse Halter Classes 9 a.m. Equine Center Walk with the Y 9 a.m. Headquarters Scooter Pull 9 a.m. Southside Stage Senior Games 10 a.m. Southside Stage Building with Legos 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Rec Building Tram Service Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Grange Fair Parade 1 p.m. Grandstand Senior Health Fair 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Southside Stage 5-Day Bible Club 3:30 p.m. Rec Building Chicken Dance 4 p.m. Jubilee Grove Hops & Vines (Acoustic Electric Rock) 4 & 5:30 p.m. Jubilee Grove Farm Animal Meet & Greet 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Livestock Barns Draft Horse Four-Horse Hitch, Classic, Cart & More 5 p.m. Equine Center Light Farm Tractor Pull 6 p.m. Competition Track Family Square Dance 6 – 8 p.m. Rec Building Hands-on Art using Recycled Materials 6:30 p.m. Southside Stage Tracy Byrd 8 p.m. Grandstand

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

EVENT TIME LOCATION Walk with the Y 9 a.m. Headquarters Draft Horse Ladies Cart and Team Classes 9 a.m. Equine Center Celebrity Chef: Featuring Johnny Millett 10 a.m. Southside Stage Junior Livestock Sale 10:30 a.m. Judging Arena Healthy Aging Bingo 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gate 2 Building Ask a Scientist 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rec Building Tram Service Available 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Joe Quick (Country) 12 & 1:30 p.m. Jubilee Grove Callanish (Celtic Music) 12 & 1:30 p.m. Southside Stage Health Walk Celebration 1 p.m. Jubilee Grove Heather Olsen (Patsy Cline tribute Artist & Country) 3 & 5 p.m. Jubilee Grove 5-Day Bible Club 3:30 p.m. Rec Building Chicken Dance 4 p.m. Jubilee Grove Hootenanny (’50-’60s, Country & Classic Rock) 4 & 5:30 p.m. Southside Stage North American Classic-Six Horse Hitch, Draft Riding, Unicorn, Team, Men’s Carts 5 p.m. Equine Center Picture Bingo 6 – 7 p.m. Rec Building Two Day Spectacular Lucas Oil East Coast National Pulling Event (Super Stock/Pro Stock Tractors, 2-WD Modified Trucks, Mods, LPT) 7 p.m. Competition Track Jake Worthington 8 p.m. Grandstand

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26