CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s that time again, the Centre County Grange Fair kicks off Friday running through Aug. 27.
Admission is $8 daily and $25 for the week. Children 11 and under are free. Parking will be $7 daily and $25 for the week except on Aug. 24, where parking will be free for customer appreciation day.
More than 1,000 tents and 1,500 RV’s will be moved in to the fairgrounds as they get set to prepare for the first day on August 19. Fair General Manager Darlene Confer said that the fair prides itself on its tradition, but that there are always fun new things to check out.
“We also have a lot of livestock, exhibits, rides, so we encompass a lot of different areas,” Confer said. “There’s really something for everybody once you get here. There’s entertainment all day long and we end the day with our grand stand entertainment.”
For those interested in camping out, it will be $40 per night (check and cash only). The spaces are primitive and have no water or electric hookups.
Generators are allowed throughout the day until midnight. The overflow RV camping area will open on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Below is a full breakdown of events:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19
|EVENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Health Walk
|9 a.m.
|Grandstand
|Celebrity Chef from Farm to Table: Featuring Heather McClaskey
|10 a.m.
|Southside Stage
|Kids Karaoke & Dance with Stress Busters
|11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Tyler Calkins (Folk Rock)
|12 & 1:30 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Tram Services Available
|1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|David Zentner and the Nashville Music Co. (Country)
|3 & 5 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|5-Day Bible Club
|3:30 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Chicken Dance
|4 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Frank Wicher (Country)
|4 & 5:30 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Farm Animal Meet & Greet
|4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
|Livestock Barns
|Registration due for Tent Decorating Contests
|5 p.m.
|Headquarters
|Registration due for RV Decorating Contests
|5 p.m.
|RV Office
|Truck Pull (Gas & Diesel Trucks)
|6 p.m.
|Competition Track
|Animal Dressing Contest
|6 p.m.
|Judge Arena
|Family Line Dancing
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Grange Fair 5k Packet Pick-up and Registration
|6 – 8 p.m.
|Gate 2
|Opening Ceremonies
|7 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Diamond Rio
|8 p.m.
|Grandstand
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
|EVENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Grange Fair 5k
|Registration at 6:30 a.m.
Race at 7:30 a.m.
|Grandstand
|AQHA/APHA/Open Horse Show
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Equine Center
|Junior Dairy Show
|8:30 a.m.
|Judging Arena
|Celebritiy Chef Farm to Table: Featuring Shane Omdorf
|10 a.m.
|Southside Stage
|Farm Tractor Pull
|10 a.m.
|Competition Track
|Free-Sight Screenings by Centre County Lions Foresight
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Wellness Court
|4-H Robotics and Legos
|11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Tram Services Available
|11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Nittany Highlands Piper & Drummers
|Afternoon
|Strolling the Tent Areas
|Impaired & Distracted Driving Simulation
|12 – 4 p.m.
|Gate 2 Building
|BEMA (Contemporary Christian Music)
|12:30 & 2 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Sheep to Shawl Demo
|2 -3:30 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Dairy Goat Show
|2:30 p.m.
|Judging Arena
|Chicken Dance
|4 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Trainwreck Survivors (Classic Rock)
|4 & 5:30 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Farm Animal Meet & Greet
|4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
|Livestock Barns
|Ramblin’ Riders Drill Team Performance
|5 p.m.
|Equine Center
|Tractor Pull (Hot Stock Tractors, Interstate Mini Rods & Classic Antique Tractors) Competition
|6 p.m.
|Competition Track
|Meet the Animal: Swine
|6 p.m.
|Between Swine Barns
|Miniature Horse Jumping Demonstration
|6 – 6:30 p.m.
|Equine Center
|Dairy Beef Show
|7 p.m.
|Judge Arena
|Jacob Tolliver
|8 p.m.
|Grandstand
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
|EVENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Cowboys for Christ Worship Service
|8 a.m.
|Equine Center
|AQHA/APHA/Open Horse Show
|8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Equine Center
|Church Services with Penn Valley Mens Chorus
|9:30 a.m.
|Southside Stage
|Sunday School Featuring Children’s Puppet Show
|9:45 a.m.
|Rec Building
|Garden Tractor Pull
|10 a.m.
|Competition Track
|Junior Breeding Beef Show
|10 a.m.
|Judging Arena
|Junior Market Beef Show
|11 a.m.
|Judging Arena
|Cornhole Tournament
|11 a.m.
|Southside Stage
|Tram Services Available
|11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Jeremy Goodling (Music Minstry)
|12 & 1:30 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Smokey the Bear
|1 p.m.
|Playground
|Tie-Dye (Youth only)
|1 – 2 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Flipside (Rock n Roll, Classics)
|3 & 4:30 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Remington Ryde (Bluegrass & Country)
|3 p.m.
|Grandstand
|Chicken Dance
|4 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Junior Sheep Show
|4 p.m.
|Judging Arena
|Farm Animal Meet & Greet
|4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
|Livestock Barns
|Meet the Animal: Dairy
|5 p.m.
|Milk House Area
|Quilits of Valor
|5:30 p.m.
|Grandstand
|Church Services
|7 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Barnyard Olympics
|7:30 p.m.
|Judging Arena
|Remington Ryde
|8 p.m.
|Grandstand
MONDAY, AUGUST 22
|EVENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Junior Market Swine Show
|8 a.m.
|Judging Arena
|Walk with the Y
|9 a.m.
|Headquaters
|Horseshoe Pitching Contest (Qualifying Rounds)
|9 a.m.
|Horseshoe Pitching Courts
|Centre County Residents’ Walk/Trot Game Show
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Equine Center
|Kids Relay Races
|9:30 a.m.
|Grandstand
|Celebrity Chef Featuring Thomas Novosel
|10 a.m.
|Southside Stage
|Make-A-Wish: Temporary Tattoos
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Playground
|Kid’s Day Activities
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Child Seat Saftey Check
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Security Building (pull up car)
|Adam Calvert (Country)
|11 a.m., 12:30 & 2:30 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Tram Service Available
|11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Tussey Mountain Moonshiners (Bluegrass)
|12 & 1:30 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Junior Market Goat Show
|2 p.m.
|Judging Arena
|Ramblin’ Riders Drill Team Performance
|3 p.m.
|Equine Center
|Pollinators 101 with Penn State Master Gardeners
|3 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Chicken Dance
|4 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Meet the Animal: Beef
|4 p.m.
|Beef Wash Area
|Ted & Molly (Acoustic, Alternative, Pop Rock)
|4 & 5:30 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Farm Animal Meet & Greet
|4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
|Livestock Barns
|Centre County Residents’ Rodeo Gaming Show
|6 – 10 p.m.
|Equine Center
|Interstate Tractor Pull (Smoker/Modified Tractors, 4×4 Gas Pick-ups & Light Limiteds)
|7 p.m.
|Competition Track
|Swine Showmanship
|7 p.m.
|Judging Arena
|Mark Wills
|8 p.m.
|Grandstand
TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
|EVENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Centre County Residents’ Open Show
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Equine Center
|Open Dairy Show
|8:30 a.m.
|Judging Arena
|Youth Talent Show
|9 a.m.
|Southside Stage
|Horseshoe Pitching Contest (Finals)
|9 a.m.
|Horseshoe Pitching Courts
|Walk with the Y
|9 a.m.
|Headquarters
|Pedal Tractor Pull
|10 a.m.
|Competition Track
|Magician Earl Houser
|11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Tram Services Available
|11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Rapid Run (Acoustic Classic Rock)
|11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Magician Earl Houser
|1 – 2 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Meet the Animal: Sheep
|2 p.m.
|Sheep Wash Area
|Junior Livestock Judging Contest
|3 p.m.
|Judging Arena
|Brandi Naugle (Country & Gospel)
|3 & 4:30 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|5-Day Bible Club
|3:30 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Chicken Dance
|4 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Homegrown (Country & Classic Rock)
|4 & 5:30 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Farm Animal Meet & Greet
|4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
|Livestock Barns
|Crafts
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Rec Buildings
|Side-by-side Drag Racing
|7 p.m.
|Competition Track
|Supreme Championship Showmanship Competition
|7 p.m.
|Judging Arena
|I am They
|8 p.m.
|Grandstand
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23
|EVENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Open Sheep Show
|9 a.m.
|Judging Arena
|Walking With the Y
|9 a.m.
|Headquarters
|Little King & Queen Contest
|10 a.m.
|Southside Stage
|Cookie Decorating
|11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Tram Service Available
|11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Grace Fala (Blues, Harmonica, Folk Guitar)
|11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Open Beef Show
|12 p.m.
|Judging Arena
|Celebrity Chef: Featuring Tory Glossner
|1 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Beekeeping for Beginners
|3 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass
|3 & 4:30 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|5-Day Bible Club
|3:30 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Chicken Dance
|4 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Meet the Animal: Goat
|4 p.m.
|Judging Arena
|Farm Animal Meet & Greet
|4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
|Livestock Barns
|Bella Donna (Country & Classic Rock)
|5 & 6:30 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Crafts
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Bruce in the USA
|8 p.m.
|Grandstand
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24
|EVENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Draft Horse Halter Classes
|9 a.m.
|Equine Center
|Walk with the Y
|9 a.m.
|Headquarters
|Scooter Pull
|9 a.m.
|Southside Stage
|Senior Games
|10 a.m.
|Southside Stage
|Building with Legos
|11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Tram Service Available
|11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Grange Fair Parade
|1 p.m.
|Grandstand
|Senior Health Fair
|2:30 – 5:30 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|5-Day Bible Club
|3:30 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Chicken Dance
|4 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Hops & Vines (Acoustic Electric Rock)
|4 & 5:30 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Farm Animal Meet & Greet
|4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
|Livestock Barns
|Draft Horse Four-Horse Hitch, Classic, Cart & More
|5 p.m.
|Equine Center
|Light Farm Tractor Pull
|6 p.m.
|Competition Track
|Family Square Dance
|6 – 8 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Hands-on Art using Recycled Materials
|6:30 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Tracy Byrd
|8 p.m.
|Grandstand
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
|EVENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Walk with the Y
|9 a.m.
|Headquarters
|Draft Horse Ladies Cart and Team Classes
|9 a.m.
|Equine Center
|Celebrity Chef: Featuring Johnny Millett
|10 a.m.
|Southside Stage
|Junior Livestock Sale
|10:30 a.m.
|Judging Arena
|Healthy Aging Bingo
|11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Gate 2 Building
|Ask a Scientist
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Tram Service Available
|11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Joe Quick (Country)
|12 & 1:30 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Callanish (Celtic Music)
|12 & 1:30 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Health Walk Celebration
|1 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Heather Olsen (Patsy Cline tribute Artist & Country)
|3 & 5 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|5-Day Bible Club
|3:30 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Chicken Dance
|4 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Hootenanny (’50-’60s, Country & Classic Rock)
|4 & 5:30 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|North American Classic-Six Horse Hitch, Draft Riding, Unicorn, Team, Men’s Carts
|5 p.m.
|Equine Center
|Picture Bingo
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Two Day Spectacular Lucas Oil East Coast National Pulling Event (Super Stock/Pro Stock Tractors, 2-WD Modified Trucks, Mods, LPT)
|7 p.m.
|Competition Track
|Jake Worthington
|8 p.m.
|Grandstand
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
|EVENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Draft Horse Youth Decorating, Showmanship and Carts
|9 a.m.
|Equine Center
|Celebrity Chef: Featuring Zach Lorber
|10 a.m.
|Southside Stage
|Healthy Aging Bingo
|11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Gate 2 Building
|Scavenger Hunt
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Rec Building
|Tram Services Available
|11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Meet the Animal: Rabbits
|12 p.m.
|Rabbit Barn
|Impaired & Distracted Driving Simulation
|12 – 4 p.m.
|Gate 2 Building
|Kristi Jean and her Neer-Do-Wells (Western Swing to Rock n’ Roll)
|12:30 & 2 p.m.
|Southside Stage
|Glamping Tent Auction
|3 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|Chicken Dance
|4 p.m.
|Jubilee Grove
|James Cole Memorial North American Classic Six-Horse Hitch, Youth Four-Horse Hitch and Team, Unicorn and Team
|5 p.m.
|Equine Center
|Two-Day Spectacular Lucas Oil East Coast National Pulling Event (Super Stock/Pro Stock Tractors, Hot Farm Tractors, Mod 4×4 Gas Trucks, 2 -WD Modified Trucks, LPS)
|7 p.m.
|Competition Track
|Rockland Road
|8 p.m.
|Grandstand
|Exhibit Buildings Close
|8 p.m.