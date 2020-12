CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Commissioners unanimously voted to extend free COVID-19 testing in the county on Tuesday.

The testing will take place from Tuesday, January 5 to Saturday, January 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The location for the testing is to be determined at this time.

The county expects to conduct 300 tests per day and can provide more testing in a day if necessary. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.