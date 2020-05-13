Centre County farm receives grant from GIANT company, helping support farm during COVID-19 pandemic

CENTRE HALL, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County farm received a grant from the giant company to help support the farm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tait Farm Foods in Centre Hall has been operating over the last 30 years, providing fresh produce for the community.

Owner, Kim Tait, says the $5,000 grant will be used to add additional refrigeration and freezer storage for their produce.

“We are going to be able to support more local, regional farmers in season, and to purchase more produce and then do more secondary processing of it which means getting it ready, cleaning it, chopping it, and freezing it for use later on,” Tait said.

Tait Farm Foods was one of 110 grants awarded to small businesses in Pennsylvania’s food supply chain. Tait Farm Foods was selected from more than 500 applications.

“The GIANT Company is proud to support small businesses like Tait Farm Foods who feed Pennsylvania,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “

We hope these emergency grants will provide some relief to family farms, local food artisans and manufacturers to keep people employed and strengthen businesses right now and moving forward.”