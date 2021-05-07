Centre County economy could see boom with PSU graduations this weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Businesses in Centre County could see a revenue boom, with Penn State graduations happening all weekend.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau says this has been the busiest weekend for hotels since the 2019 Penn State whiteout game.

With graduation weekend typically being Centre County’s second busiest weekend, the Adventure Bureau is optimistic that this will create momentum heading into the summer.

“It’s forward momentum and that’s what we need, we need that, and I just think the attitude out there, people want to move around, they want to do some traveling and we’re perfect for it, because of our central location and we’re so drive-able,” said Dave Gerdes, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

Graduation ceremonies have already taken place today in Beaver Stadium and will continue on both Saturday and Sunday.