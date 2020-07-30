Centre County drops 17 COVID-19 cases, state reports 860 new today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 860 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 111,078.

Currently, 1,088,859 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 14 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,176.

Of the 111,078 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 75% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,550 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. OUr region shows 14 more than yesterday, not including Centre County>

Centre County went down 24 cases due to a testing issue they experienced, meaning they added 7 new cases today, according to a statement the PA DOH sent to WTAJ.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health determined that a number of the positive test results were not valid. We retested individuals and upon reviewing those results, it led to a number of cases being removed from the case count for Centre County. In total, 24 cases were removed from the Centre County count due to this,” The PA Department of Health stated.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

County Negative Cases per 100,000 Deaths Bedford 2,508 257.40 4 Blair 9,489 162.50 2 Cambria 13,866 178.40 3 Cameron 327 111.30 0 Centre 8,230 227.30 10 Clearfield 3,701 151.20 0 Elk 1,700 139.20 2 Huntingdon 2,842 635.40 4 Jefferson 2,023 130.60 1 Somerset 5,772 154.20 2

Pennsylvania DOC reports that 183 cases of Huntingdon County come from Huntingdon SCI inmates.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July.

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,893 cases among employees, for a total of 23,183 at 841 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,883 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,110 our total cases are in health care workers.