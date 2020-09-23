Centre County District Attorney announces behavioral and mental health diversionary initiative

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced Wednesday the launch of a Behavioral and Mental Health Diversionary Initiative for the County.

One of the things we need to do in the criminal justice system is address the underlying causes that bring someone into the system. All too often, serious mental illness plays a role in individuals having police contact, arrests, and incarceration. Our warden reported that in August 2020 more than 60% of individuals incarcerated in the Centre County Prison were receiving medications related to mental health issues. Bernie Cantorna



The objective of this program is to ensure that individuals with serious mental illness are directed into mental health treatment systems so they can get the help they need. By connecting individuals to community-based treatment services, it is the goal of the program to reduce police contact and recidivism.

“People who successfully complete the program avoid the consequences of a lengthy criminal record that would make it difficult for them to have productive lives in our society,” said Bernie Cantorna.

In order to be considered for the program, an applicant must provide proof of a diagnosis of a serious mental illness; they must be charged with a non-violent offense, and the individual must be amenable to treatment and in treatment at the time of acceptance into the program.

Cases will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and will be approved when the safety of the public can be ensured, victims are made whole and the individual is held accountable for their actions in a manner appropriate to the crime charged.