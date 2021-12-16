Centre County DA Office collecting pet supplies for the holidays

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Centre County District Attorney’s Office will be collecting pet and cleaning supplies for the holidays.

From Thursday Dec. 16 until Jan. 3 the DA office, located at 106 East High Street, Room 302, Bellefonte, will be accepting donations. The donations will benefit two local animal rescues, Pets Come First and Hope’s Dream Rescue & Sanctuary.

Below is a list of donation suggestions:

Purina Cat Food (dry) & any brand wet food

Purina One Dog Food (dry) & any brand wet food

Cat litter (clumping and non-clumping) & litter boxes

Cleaning supplies (bleach, paper towlers, laundy deteregent, name-brand or heavy duty trash bags)

For more information about the non-profits and items they need visit their websites.