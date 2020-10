CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Centre County.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when a car traveling on Route 350 in Taylor Township, just north of Bald Eagle, wrecked after driving off the road, according to state police in Hollidaysburg.

Two people in the car suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and they were taken to UPMC Altoona by ambulance.

State police continue to investigate.