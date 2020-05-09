Centre County coroner releases new information on deaths from COVID-19, bringing county’s total to three

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers says there are now three COVID-19 related deaths in Centre County after an additional person died on Saturday, according to a release from the coroner’s office.

Coroner Sayers added the two deaths occurred at Mount Nittany Medical Center. The first person was a 96 year-old male, who died on Friday while the second person was an 89 year-old female, who died earlier today.

The second death was not counted in the Department of Health’s total on Saturday, but will be included in Sunday’s tally.

Sayers also added both were residents of a personal care home in Bellefonte.