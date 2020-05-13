Centre County Coroner confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County reported a total of four COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed that the fourth death on the Department of Health’s daily update was a 74-year-old man who was in inpatient at Mount Nittany Medical.
He reports a fifth death just occurred today in aa 88-year-old woman who was also at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Due to the timing of the fifth Centre County death on Wednesday, it won’t update with the Pennsylvania Department of Health until they release updated numbers. As of this writing, the DOH number will show five COVID-19 deaths in Centre County on Thursday.