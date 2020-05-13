Centre County Coroner confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County reported a total of four COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed that the fourth death on the Department of Health’s daily update was a 74-year-old man who was in inpatient at Mount Nittany Medical.

He reports a fifth death just occurred today in aa 88-year-old woman who was also at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Due to the timing of the fifth Centre County death on Wednesday, it won’t update with the Pennsylvania Department of Health until they release updated numbers. As of this writing, the DOH number will show five COVID-19 deaths in Centre County on Thursday.