CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday.

According to a member of the Gregg Township Fire Company, one individual was working along Tressler Lane, in Gregg Township, when they were electrocuted.

It is unknown to WTAJ at this time what the individual was working on and for whom.

Details are limited at this time, stick with WTAJ on air and online. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.