Centre County contractor pleads guilty to stealing employee wages

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County contractor has pleaded guilty to stealing employees’ wages for five years and will be ordered to pay back over $64k.

Scott Good, the owner of Goodco Mechanical Inc. was charged in 2019 and pleaded guilty to five counts of theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds. He was charged after a 21-month long investigation prompted on a $16 million public works project in Clearfield County for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in 2014.

Good and Goodco Mechnical Inc. will be required to pay back $64,157 in restitution.

“This guilty plea will help boost income for working Pennsylvanians and puts companies on notice that we will hold them accountable if they illegally underpay workers,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “This kind of theft undercuts honest businesses and means thousands of people get less money than they are legally owed each and every payday. It’s wrong, it’s illegal, and my office is investigating wage theft to help everyone who has ever been cheated out of their full paycheck.”