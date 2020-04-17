Centre County confirms first death from COVID-19, state totals near 30K

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Centre County Friday afternoon as state totals rise to nearly 30,000

The state has 1,706 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 29,441. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are now 756 deaths.

As of Friday, there are 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 13 — 1 death

Blair – 14

Cambria – 14 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 73

Clearfield – 9

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 12

Jefferson – 2

Somerset – 14

For more information and updates on all 67 counties, you can click here.

There are 117,932 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

23% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,716 resident cases of COVID-19, and 420 cases among employees, for a total of 4,136 at 321 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 398 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.