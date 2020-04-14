Centre County Commissioners vote to furlough employees 2 to 1

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Commissioners voted to furlough a total of 100 employee positions, spanning 31 departments. Chair Michael Pipe and Commissioner Mark Higgins voted in favor of the decision. Commissioner Steven Dershem voted against it.

20 of the 100 impacted employees will continue to work part-time for the county, while 63 will be temporarily furloughed. 17 of the 100 positions will soon be (or already are) vacant. These 17 positions will be left unfilled unless a critical need arises.

The furloughs will take effect Friday, April, 17.

Portions of County Government will not be impacted by furloughs including the Coroner, Central Booking at the County Prison, County Corrections officers at the county prison, Drug and DUI Courts, Elections, Dispatchers in 9-1-1/Emergency Communications, and Emergency Management and select others.

For Court Employees, the temporary furloughs will last at least until Friday, May 1, 2020.

For all non-Court related employees (both those temporarily furloughed and working part-time) the furloughs will last at least until Friday, May 15.

All impacted employees will still receive their paychecks on Friday, April 17. All impacted employees will be paid for time worked.

Centre County will continue to cover healthcare benefits for all employees enrolled.

The county is encouraging all impacted employees to apply for PA’s unemployment compensation and say that all impacted employees will be rehired without going through the application process.

Factors impacting when the furloughs will end:

● The number of and the rate of increase of positive case of COVID-19 in Centre County;

● The number of and the rate of increase of deaths due to COVID-19 in Centre County;

● The rescinding of Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s Stay At

Home Order;

● The extension of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Order to close courts;

● Changes in federal, state and/or local revenue; and

● Increased need in staffing and service provision in our offices and departments

Our Evan Hinkley spoke with all the commissioners on their rationale behind their vote and will have the full story on this at 5 and 6 p.m.