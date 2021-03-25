Centre County Commissioners vote for second COVID-19 testing extension

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for COVID-19 testing in Centre County, commissioners Thursday morning voted to extend the free testing site.

This is the second extension for the site after it was originally set to close on Feb. 27.

However, the testing site will have a new location after the end of this month. The site will be located in the lower level of the Patton Township Municipal Building and will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It is now scheduled to remain open through May 1.