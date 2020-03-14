Centre County Commissioners issue “Declaration of Disaster Emergency” for coronavirus

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Commissioners and Centre Region Council of Governments today declared a “Disaster Emergency” due to COVID-19.

The board directed the emergency management coordinator to take any emergency action deemed necessary to respond to the coronavirus situation.

The declaration will allow authorities to hire temporary workers, and rent or purchase equipment without following procedures normally required by law.

While there are no reported cases of the virus in Centre County, the board says the decision “is taken out of an abundance of caution.”

The Centre Region Council of Governments will meet on Monday at 12:15 p.m. to ratify the declaration.