Centre County Commissioners approve 2020 budget

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, the Centre County Commissioners approved the county’s 2020 budget.

For the 9th year in a row, there will be no increase in property taxes.

The county’s total budget comes to more than $84-million for next year.

More than 40-percent of that money comes from state and federal grants, while 35-percent of the budget is funded by real-estate taxes.

The budget will be open for another 45 days starting in the new year.

Newly elected officials can review and make adjustments during that time.

