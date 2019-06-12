Centre County Commissioners announce upcoming mental health forum

Nearly three months ago, Osaze Ssagie, an autistic man in State College, was shot and killed by police during a mental health check.

The community is looking for answers and trying to make sure a situation like this doesn’t happen again.



That’s why Centre County Commissioners announced Tuesday they will host a mental health forum to talk to the community about state mental health policies and how they’re being implemented in Centre County.



“We are going to describe the service delivery system that exists here in Centre County, some of the flexibility and community focus that we’ve tried to achieve,“ Michael Pipe, Centre County Commissioner, said.

The Centre County office of mental health and the state department of human services will give presentations, and answer questions about mental health laws .

Commissioners say they also want to hear suggestions on how mental health protocol can be improved in Centre County.