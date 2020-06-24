Centre County Commissioner seen cleaning chalk from monument

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, a veterans monument outside of the Centre County Courthouse was written on with chalk during a protest from the 320 Coalition.

County Sheriff Bryan Sampsel says the protesters began writing with chalk on the sidewalk and portions of the veteran’s monument in front of the courthouse.

He said sheriff’s deputies told the protesters not to write on the monument and they stopped, but by that point, some parts of the monument already had chalk on them.

After the protest, Centre County Commissioner Steve Dershem was seen outside the monument cleaning the chalk off of it.

Chair of the Centre Co. Commissioners Michael Pipe said the entire monument area is county property. He added that the county recently paid to have the monument refurbished which taxpayer dollars go towards.

Pipe said the county is thankful it was just chalk and no spray paint was used. He said after central court is finished Wednesday, the county will have the area pressure washed. Pipe added that he’s looking to have a discussion moving forward on how to ensure peaceful protests could occur without the potential damage to county property.