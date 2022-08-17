CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Planning Commission took a look at the recently resubmitted warehouse plan Tuesday, but some boxes still need to be checked before moving forward.

During the meeting on Aug. 17, The Fulfillment Center Warehouse plans were reviewed, over four months after being withdrawn. Multiple things still need to be checked though if the warehouse wants to move forward, according to the Commission.

“It’s making sure that all the positions that this can go in correctly are checked,” Rich Francke, of the Centre County Planning Commission, said. “It doesn’t matter who, if they don’t check the box they’re not allowed to come in, so that’s the key.”

Francke also said whoever it is, isn’t really relevant, it’s what’s going to be accomplished that is important.

Due to a non-disclosure agreement, Sun Cap Property Group cannot say who will be moving in until completed.

If the plan does go through, the warehouse will live along Penn Tech Drive and is expected to bring about 700 jobs to the area.