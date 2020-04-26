Centre County clinic in need of personal protection equipment

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free clinic is asking the community to help with funds for personal protective equipment.

Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) serves low income people in the area who are in need of dental or health care.

They say since the spread of the virus, they’ve been seeing more patients, but they’ve been running low on masks, face shields, gowns and gloves.

So they’re asking the community to donate through their gofundme page and to donate PPE.

Development associate Rick Arnold says their dentists need it most.

“Dentists and dental technicians are at the highest risk for catching the coronavirus from patients, more so even than doctors. not that they aren’t at risk an nurses and all the other people but dentists in particular because they’re working so close to the face,” said Arnold.

Arnold says they’re going to need a lot of equipment to last a long time.

To find out where to donate, visit the CVIM website.