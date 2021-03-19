Centre County church distributing boxes of food, open to everyone

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three trucks and a trailer full of food will be distributed on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Howard United Methodist Church on W. Main Street.

Member Patti Long says all are welcome to the drive-thru to receive a food box.

“It gives such a good feeling when people say you don’t know how much this means, I really appreciate this,” said Long.

Inside the boxes are canned goods, chips, noodles, meat, juice and fruit.

According to Long they plan on serving over 300 people with the distribution running until all the boxes are gone.