Centre County children have opportunity to send letters to Santa

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Children in Centre County will have an opportunity to write a letter to Santa during this holiday season.

The State College Sunrise Rotary Club and Hotel State College partnered together to re-purpose an old U.S. Postal mailbox into “Santa’s Mailbox.”

It is located on the corner of South Allen Street and West College Avenue in Downtown State College.

Children who deposit a letter to Santa in the mailbox – including their name and return address – will receive a personal letter from Santa, with the help of the Rotary Club.

Children may also mail letters to Santa Claus, c/o State College Sunrise Rotary, P.O. Box 1133, State College, PA 16804.

