Centre County businesses still have time to apply to CARES funds

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This is the last week for Centre County businesses to submit an application for CARES Act funds.

The applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020. So far, the county has received around 300 applications and they expect to see 1,000 or more.

Those who didn’t get federal money will be paid first, commissioners say. Any business who wants to be eligible for the additional funds must still apply by the deadline.

Commissioners encourage every local owner to apply since the business landscape could change quickly, for example, if Penn State shuts down the Main campus.

“We’re remaining flexible with the potential of having additional conversations about additional availability for funds later in the year–because we recognize things may change here. The key take away is apply–and if there’s another round–potentially–we can have that conversation,” Michael Pipe, Chair of Centre County Commissioners said.

There is a portion of the application where businesses can put down projected additional losses caused by potential future changes. The first round of checks will be handed out to businesses by early October.