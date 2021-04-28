Fire crews on scene of brushfire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire off of Purdue Mountain Road in Centre County.

Details are limited at this time but we’re told the incident is taking place between Purdue Mountain Road and Valley View Road behind the Outdoor Sportsmen’s Club.

Numerous Bellefonte fire crews are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when additional information becomes available.