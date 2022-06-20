CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After years of medical trials and setbacks, a boy from Spring Mills is beating the odds with the help of his family and the Children’s Miracle Network.

In 2018, the world met Aiden Getz.

“It started out as a normal pregnancy, all the way up until that 17-week marker,” Aiden’s mom Stacie Tischler said.

At that time, Tischler found out her Amniotic Fluid was leaking.

“The face on the doctor when he came in, I just-my heart dropped,” Tischler said.

At 28 weeks, Aiden made his entrance, weighing a little over 3 pounds.

“The first two weeks were the hardest because he was intubated,” Tischler said. “It killed me to see him like that.”

Aiden spent 10 months at the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville.

“The seven months in the NICU I think were the hardest,” Tischler said.

During that time Aiden was given multiple blood transfusions before being diagnosed with Tracheomalacia.

“His lungs were flappy, so every time he would eat through the NG tube or he would breathe a little bit, his lungs could collapse,” Tischler said.

But Aiden was a fighter.

“He got it out two years after we got home,” Tischler said. “The minute we got home he flourished.”

Stacie credits much of his success to the Inpatient Hospital and Home Ventilator Program started in part through funding from Children’s Miracle Network (CMN).

“We wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for that CMN money for Children’s Miracle Network, and really recognizing that this was a need,” said Elizabeth Scarlett, the director of the Inpatient Hospital and Home Ventilator Program.

Earlier this year, Aiden was recognized as a CMN Miracle Kid for his progress.

“He’s such a perfect example of how when you have all of the right pieces, how well this can go,” said Claire Laubach, the Coordinator for the Inpatient Hospital and Home Ventilator Program.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Now, at 5-years-old, Aiden and his family are a living testimony of what resilience truly means.

“I want the world to see what we went through and what he’s doing now, so they don’t have doubts like I did,” Tischler said. “Because if we can do it, I know that anybody else can.”