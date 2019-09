STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College is preparing for the first Centre Region Fall Bike Anywhere Friday.

The initiative hopes to get people riding in the Centre region.

All you have to do is ride your bike somewhere on Friday, September 27th.

If you register your ride by completing the form at Engage State College, you’ll be entered to win a $50 Amazon gift card.

Bike commuters can pick up a free coffee at State College Borough Plaza from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.